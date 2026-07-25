Mudslides prompt closure of US Highway 550 in Ouray County

Mudslides prompted the closure U.S. Highway 550 on Friday between Silverton and Ouray, according to a 5 p.m. travel alert from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Officials said there was no estimated time for reopening.

The Ouray County sheriff's office said deputies were responding to the reported mudslides on Red Mountain Pass.

"Please be prepared for delays and do not try to drive through flooded roads," sheriff's office officials said in a post. "Be extremely cautious of your surroundings."

Ouray County was under a flash flood warning through 7 p.m. Friday.

Mudslides have prompted multiple road closures in western Colorado in the last week, including a multi-day closure of Interstate 70.

