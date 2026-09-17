Mudslides cause road closures in San Miguel County Wednesday night

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY — The San Miguel Sheriff's Office says deputies have responded to multiple mudslides with debris impacting road travel.

The first slide took place along Highway 145 at mile marker 77 and closed the highway in both directions. CDOT crews were headed to the scene Wednesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said two more mudslides brought debris down on Highway 62 just outside of Placerville.

Deputies are directing traffic along the shoulder of the highway to avoid the debris.

Expect crews in the area late Wednesday night.