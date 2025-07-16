Motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash involving bus, possible third vehicle on I-70 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a bus and a possible third vehicle on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County Tuesday evening.

Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened on westbound I-70 at milepost 264, west of the Youngfield exit, around 6:46 p.m.

The motorcyclist — a 19-year-old man — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CSP. The driver of the bus and its passengers were not injured.

CSP said a third vehicle may have been involved, but the driver did not stay after the crash. The agency's Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Westbound I-70 was closed for some time as investigators processed the scene. It has since reopened.