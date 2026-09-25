Motorcycle officer involved in a crash Thursday evening, says DPD

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — The Denver Police Department confirmed one of ITS motorcycle officers was involved in a crash Thursday evening.

According to DPD, the officer was responding to a call with lights and sirens on when another vehicle collided with the officer near West 13th Avenue and Bannock Street.

The officer was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of the officer's injuries is unknown at the time of this article's publication.

The vehicle involved in the crash has stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the department.

The intersection is expected to be closed while officers conduct an investigation. This article will be updated as more information is shared.