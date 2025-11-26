Mothers Against Drunk Driving urge people who drink this holiday weekend to use Uber discount code

DENVER — The day before Thanksgiving, also known as Blackout Wednesday to some, is one of the days in the year when drinking tends to spike.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Colorado say 35% of the fatal crashes in Colorado involve some form of impairment, but DUI crashes are 100% preventable. This holiday weekend, MADD is partnering with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and Uber to help anyone who drinks this holiday weekend find a safe way home through a special Uber discount.

“I think our most successful campaign was up at fort in Fort Collins over Halloween, we saw a significant number of CSU students utilizing this code, which shows us that there is a cultural shift around wanting to have an alternative to driving your own vehicle and ensuring that you can still get home safely,” Rebecca Green, MADD Colorado's executive director, said.

To receive that $8 discount with Uber, use the code “GOBBLECO25”. The discount is valid through November 30.