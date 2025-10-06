Monday morning traffic: Rollover near Auraria Parkway in Denver; WB I-70 closed at Loveland Pass

DENVER — One crash near downtown Denver and safety concerns due to weather up in the mountains created traffic trouble for commuters as the majority of Coloradans start their work week Monday.

The first crash was reported at the exit from northbound I-25 to Auraria Parkway in Denver. That off-ramp was closed sometime before 4:15 a.m. following a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to officers with the Denver Police Department.

No serious injuries were reported but the crash caused an oil spill, officials said.

ROAD CLOSED: I25 is closed at the off ramp I25 northbound at Auraria Prkwy due to a single vehicle rollover traffic crash causing an oil spill. No serious injuries reported at this time. Alternate routes are advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/OiLoXZCc6c — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 6, 2025

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said people can use Colfax Avenue as an alternate route, or you can go up Speer Boulevard to get to the area.

Safety concerns due to weather up in the high country

In the mountains, the westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at the Loveland Pass exit due to safety concerns after the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported some icing up in the area.

WB 70 remains closed at the Loveland Pass exit. It started with a car rollover and continued with an ambulance sliding into a fire struck.



Loveland Pass is very slick so be extra careful there or delay your mountain travels for an hour or two. pic.twitter.com/4yzCXg8I50 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) October 6, 2025

The eastbound lanes of I-70 remain open at this time.

Luber said drivers heading to the mountains should plan to leave up to an hour earlier than planned due to the closure.