Monday morning traffic: Rollover near Auraria Parkway in Denver; WB I-70 closed at Loveland Pass

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber is keeping you informed about traffic conditions as the work week begins across Colorado
One crash near downtown Denver and safety concerns due to weather up in the mountains created traffic trouble for commuters as the majority of Coloradans start their work week Monday.
DENVER — One crash near downtown Denver and safety concerns due to weather up in the mountains created traffic trouble for commuters as the majority of Coloradans start their work week Monday.

The first crash was reported at the exit from northbound I-25 to Auraria Parkway in Denver. That off-ramp was closed sometime before 4:15 a.m. following a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to officers with the Denver Police Department.

No serious injuries were reported but the crash caused an oil spill, officials said.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said people can use Colfax Avenue as an alternate route, or you can go up Speer Boulevard to get to the area.

Safety concerns due to weather up in the high country

In the mountains, the westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at the Loveland Pass exit due to safety concerns after the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported some icing up in the area.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 remain open at this time.

Luber said drivers heading to the mountains should plan to leave up to an hour earlier than planned due to the closure.

