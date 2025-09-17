Malfunction with crossing arms at train crossing leads to 'significant backups' at Tower Road and I-70

AURORA, Colo. — Drivers are asked to avoid Tower Road at Interstate 70 due to a malfunction with the crossing arms at a nearby Union Pacific train crossing.

The malfunction is affecting the crossing at Tower and Smith Road.

#TrafficAlert We are asking drivers to avoid Tower Road at I-70. There is a malfunction with a train crossing arm at Tower & Smith Rd. Significant backups are occurring in the area. Alternate routes include E. Colfax and E. 6th. pic.twitter.com/MYoDNg9TWV — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 16, 2025

There are major backups in the area, according to the Aurora Police Department. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, including East Colfax and East 6th.

SkyTracker7 is en route to the scene.