Malfunction with crossing arms at train crossing leads to 'significant backups' at Tower Road and I-70

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 16, 5pm
Aurora police car
AURORA, Colo. — Drivers are asked to avoid Tower Road at Interstate 70 due to a malfunction with the crossing arms at a nearby Union Pacific train crossing.

The malfunction is affecting the crossing at Tower and Smith Road.

There are major backups in the area, according to the Aurora Police Department. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, including East Colfax and East 6th.

SkyTracker7 is en route to the scene.

