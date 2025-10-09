Victim killed after speeding driver crashes into vehicle on Iliff Avenue in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A victim was killed after their vehicle was struck by a speeding driver who was trying to evade a traffic stop, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. in the area of Iliff and Blackhawk Street.

According to police, an APD motorcycle officer was performing speed patrol on southbound I-225 when they spotted a speeding vehicle. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle exited on Iliff and sped away "at a high rate of speed" before crashing into the victim's vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the victim vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to APD.

The two people in the suspect vehicle were detained and taken to a local hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

#APDTrafficAlert: Both directions of Iliff Avenue are closed at Blackhawk Street for a vehicle crash with serious injuries. Eastbound Iliff is closed at I-225. Westbound Iliff is closed at Sable Boulevard.



Blackhawk Street also is closed in both directions at Iliff.



The Traffic Investigations Unit is at the scene. Eastbound Iliff is closed at I-225, while westbound Iliff is closed at Sable Boulevard. Aurora PD said the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. Alternate routes include Jewell or Yale.

This is a developing story and will be updated.