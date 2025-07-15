Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-70 near Frisco

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Frisco Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:44 p.m. near milepost 198, west of Frisco.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, an eastbound black Lexus SUV went into the westbound lanes. The vehicle rolled, and the driver was ejected.

**ROAD CLOSURE** (Summit County, CO) Interstate 70 at milepost 198 is closed in both directions due to a crash. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen. Expect delays. Seek alternate routes. Check https://t.co/el3sJXhiqM for updates on closures and delays. pic.twitter.com/70DvDvPYEp — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) July 14, 2025

CSP said the driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Heavy rain was reported at the time of the crash, according to CSP. The agency is investigating the incident.

I-70 was initially shut down in both directions. As of 6:45 p.m., one eastbound lane has reopened. CSP said the westbound lanes will remain closed for another three hours.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), eastbound I-70 is closed from East Vail to Frisco (Copper Mountain), while westbound I-70 is closed from Frisco to CO 91.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time. For the latest travel conditions, visit COtrip.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated.