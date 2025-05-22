Watch Now
I-70 reopens at Glenwood Canyon after accident, Garfield County officials say

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Coloradans heading the mountains to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend on Thursday should plan ahead after both directions of Interstate 70 were briefly closed at Glenwood Canyon due to an accident.

Garfield County officials reported the closure at mile marker 131 at around 11:46 a.m. Thursday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) had yet updated its website to show the closure, but CDOT cameras in the area showed no traffic on the road.

The highway was back open in both directions by 12:33 p.m.

