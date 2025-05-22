I-70 reopens at Glenwood Canyon after accident, Garfield County officials say

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Coloradans heading the mountains to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend on Thursday should plan ahead after both directions of Interstate 70 were briefly closed at Glenwood Canyon due to an accident.
Garfield County officials reported the closure at mile marker 131 at around 11:46 a.m. Thursday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) had yet updated its website to show the closure, but CDOT cameras in the area showed no traffic on the road.
The highway was back open in both directions by 12:33 p.m.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Colorado veterans working to raise $15 million to build Heroes Hall in Castle Rock
Two years later, City of Denver still working to implement voter-approved recycling ordinance
Dan Hinote’s journey from Stanley Cup champion to AHL coach
Humane Colorado helps care for pets after Kentucky shelter damaged in storms
Denver mayor's $800 million bond proposal taking shape after citizens provide input
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.