Highway 93 in Arvada closed in both directions due to high winds along the foothills

ARVADA, Colo. — State transportation officials were forced to shut down a section of Highway 93 Thursday morning due to very strong high winds in the area.

Highway 93 was shut down in both directions between 58th Avenue and Highway 72 in Arvada “due to safety concerns.”

Those safety concerns were wind gusts that topped 83 mph in parts of Jefferson County, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Weather stations around Highway 93 recorded wind gusts between 50 and 77 mph. Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said earlier in the day the high winds likely blew over a semi in the area.

There is a report that the wind tipped over a truck on Highway 93 north of Golden. One lane is blocked right now. pic.twitter.com/kpytGYcXuC — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 15, 2025

High readings were also reported on I-70 and C-470, per CDOT.

Windy conditions were forecast in the foothills through the morning but were expected to ease up throughout the day, according to Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

Breezy conditions will continue into the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph in spots, especially across the plains.