Highway 40 shut down near Kremmling after deadly head-on crash

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — At least one person has died in a head-on crash that's shut down Highway 40 north of Kremmling.

Colorado State Patrol said the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. near milepost 173.

According to CSP, a black Subaru Crosstrek crossed the center line and collided head-on with a silver Kia Sedan.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, while two children were flown to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The driver of the Subaru — a 55-year-old woman — was also flown to the hospital for treatment. CSP did not share her condition.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Highway 40 is shut down between CO 14 (22 miles east of Steamboat Springs) and Spruce Street (Kremmling). Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

CSP is leading the investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.