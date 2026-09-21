Supply shock continues to impact Colorado gas prices

Gas prices remain high throughout Colorado due to supply shock or a sudden, unexpected event that abruptly changes the availability or cost of goods, according to fuel experts.

“Why is September feeling so rocky? First and foremost was the September 11th drone attack from Iraq that damaged Saudi Arabia's east-west pipeline. That's sort of the main way to bypass oil if you can't use the Strait of Hormuz," said AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs Skyler McKinley. "So you've now got a secondary supply shock on top of what's going on with the Strait of Hormuz."

McKinley said additionally tankers are still under attack.

“There used to be pretty reliable ways to get fuel out of a region that no longer exists. That's what's happening broadly. At the same time, cushions are really thin. Global inventories are down around a billion barrels, so there's less capacity to absorb a new disruption,” McKinley said.

McKinley said sustained lower prices likely won’t occur until a lasting peace with Iran is negotiated.

“It will cause prices to fall, and they will fall measurably. I can tell you this because we just experienced this," McKinley said. "Look back to June and July when we had falling gas prices out of cycle. They fell quickly and to a level that motorists were comfortable with. $4.30 is expensive, no matter who you are."

McKinley said to find the best gas prices check in major metro areas, as rural areas tend to have higher prices.

McKinley also suggests joining a buyer’s club like Costco or Sam's Club where the companies do not benefit from marking up the price of gas.