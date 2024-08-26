Final phase of 95th St. construction project in Boulder begins Monday

BOULDER, Colo. — Work on 95th St. has entered its final phase of the roadway and culvert construction project. That means 95th St. must close down completely between Valmont and Lookout Roads, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

The entire roadway needs to be closed because the final step of this project is to install a large concrete culvert system north of Boulder Creek. The shutdown will last through the end of the year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Residents will still have access, though.

This new drainage system will help prevent floodwater from overflowing and closing 95th St. during large storm events, which has happened multiple times in the past.

The first phase of this added new wider shoulders, new guardrail and made drainage improvements. It significant earthwork to lower the grade of the road to improve sight distance and reduce vehicle noise.

This culvert work could not be completed at the same time as road reconstruction due to nesting birds and seasonal water levels in the culvert construction area.