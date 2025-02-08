Eastbound I-70 shut down at Brighton Boulevard in Denver due to crash

DENVER — Eastbound Interstate 70 is shut down at Brighton Boulevard in Denver due to a crash.
Details about the crash are limited, but the Denver Police Department said multiple vehicles were involved.
Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) cameras show significant traffic backup in the area.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
