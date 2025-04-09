Eastbound I-270 shut down in Commerce City due to 'serious' multi-vehicle crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Eastbound I-270 is shut down in Commerce City due to a "serious" multi-vehicle crash, according to police.

In a post on X, the Commerce City Police Department said the roadway is shut down at Highway 85. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, according to the department.

Commerce City Police Department

Denver Fire said it is also responding to the area, citing a rollover crash.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) cameras show police directing drivers off the interstate.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.