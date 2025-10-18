Eastbound Highway 58 shut down in Wheat Ridge due to deadly crash

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Eastbound Highway 58 is shut down in Wheat Ridge due to a deadly crash, according to police.
In a post on X, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said it is investigating a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 58 between Macintyre Street and Interstate 70. One person was killed in the crash, according to police.
TRAFFIC ALERT: WRPD is investigating a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 58 between Macintyre St. and I-70. There is one fatality to report, at this time.— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) October 18, 2025
We have Highway 58 eastbound shut down near the scene and ask the public to avoid the general area as we investigate. pic.twitter.com/vHEGYeV1hO
No further details were provided.
Eastbound lanes are shut down near the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
