Eastbound Highway 58 shut down in Wheat Ridge due to deadly crash

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Eastbound Highway 58 is shut down in Wheat Ridge due to a deadly crash, according to police.

In a post on X, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said it is investigating a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 58 between Macintyre Street and Interstate 70. One person was killed in the crash, according to police.

TRAFFIC ALERT: WRPD is investigating a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 58 between Macintyre St. and I-70. There is one fatality to report, at this time.



We have Highway 58 eastbound shut down near the scene and ask the public to avoid the general area as we investigate. pic.twitter.com/vHEGYeV1hO — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) October 18, 2025

No further details were provided.

Eastbound lanes are shut down near the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.