Aerotropolis Regional Transportation Authority celebrates new E-470 interchange opening Friday

The Aerotropolis Regional Transportation Authority will celebrate opening a new E-470 interchange Friday.

The new interchange is called Aurora Highlands Parkway and is between Interstate 70 and Peña Boulevard on the east side of metro Denver. This is the first new interchange on E-470 in ten years.

The Aurora Highlands is an up-and-coming neighborhood that already has a few thousand residents living there, but eventually it will have 11,000 housing units, four schools, a shopping district, 21 miles of trails and other amenities.

Last year, E-470 averaged 29,000 toll transponder transactions per month where this new interchange has been constructed. The toll authority predicts usage will only continue to increase.

E-470 is also close to finishing another new interchange just north of Aurora Highlands at 48th Ave.

The ribbon cutting for the new Aurora Highlands Parkway is at 3 p.m. Friday.

Celebration happening Friday for new E-470 interchange opening