Driving You Crazy: Why was the acceleration lane on Morrison Road at Bear Creek Lake Park removed?

Pat from Lakewood writes, “What’s driving you crazy? The acceleration lane on Morrison Road that allowed Bear Creek Lake Park traffic turning east to merge with traffic was removed. There have been several accidents with injuries, two of them seem to be due to the removal of this acceleration lane. I believe CDOT is responsible for Morrison Road and the removal of this lane. Is there anything you can do to help this situation?”

I’ll start with the good news for you Pat, after I talked to CDOT about your complaint, they went out and put back the acceleration lane. Originally, they told me they would wait until the spring but decided to repaint the roadway now instead of waiting a few months.

The reconfiguration of Morrison Road was originally done by the developer of the nearby Red Rocks Ranch with review and approval from CDOT and the City of Lakewood. What the developer did was add various auxiliary lanes, including a westbound acceleration lane from S Rooney Rd towards C-470. Additionally, bike lanes were added to both directions of Morrison Rd along the development's frontage area, which resulted in the removal of the Bear Creek Lake Park eastbound acceleration lane.

The problem came after those changes. When traffic picked up at Bear Creek for last summer’s season, there were several vehicle crashes associated with the new entrance layout. CDOT tells me they aren’t sure the additional crashes could be attributed to the Morrison Rd modifications given that the wrecks were associated with left-turning movements, rather than the northbound to eastbound right turn that was removed. However, CDOT says, the increase in collisions did draw attention to the recent changes, and the decision was made to revert the striping back to the previous configuration.

Last year, the cities of Lakewood and Morrison along with Park personnel managed traffic during busy times utilizing temporary traffic control devices. That consisted of cones, signs, and portable message boards. Officers also helped out with managing traffic flow at times. Even after the change back to the way the exit worked, CDOT and the cities expected that peak times, traffic will still have to be managed coming in and out of Bear Creek Lake Park with those temporary traffic control measures.

I asked CDOT if there is any discussion of putting in a traffic signal here to help with future traffic flow. They tell me no because Morrison Road is classed as non-rural principal highway and per the Colorado State Highway Access Code, traffic signals should be spaced at least a half mile apart on this type of roadway. Since there are signals roughly a quarter mile from the signals at C-470, one will not be installed here

As far as the little section of bike lane that was removed to accommodate adding back the turn lane, CDOT says the wide shoulder remains to the east of the acceleration lane and can still be utilized by cyclists.

