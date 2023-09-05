Driving You Crazy: Why is the turn light from 1st Ave to University in Cherry Creek North so short?

Katie from Denver writes, “What's driving you crazy? The left turn from 1st Ave onto University drives me absolutely insane. The turn light is so short. It lasts only long enough for one, maybe two cars to get through without running the light! It drives me crazy and I would love to know why the left turn light is programmed so badly.”

I receive complaints all the time about poorly timed traffic lights or lights that seem to not change for a long time. In general, traffic signals in Denver are set to allow for more traffic to flow into downtown in the morning and out of downtown in the afternoons. You also have to know that the most recent philosophy for Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is to set traffic signal timing to help all the alternate forms of transportation other than vehicles.

That intersection of First & University is a busy one. According to the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), on average more than 50,000 vehicles use First Ave at University every day and over 45,000 vehicles use University just south of First Ave every day. With such high traffic volume, the city timed the lights to allow for the most amount of traffic flow possible while also allowing for people to have the time to cross as much as 200 feet of distance.

“Pedestrians are prioritized, first given the time they need to safety cross the street on foot, and then time is given to the various vehicle movements,” Vanessa Lacayo with DOTI tells me. “This intersection is a busy one, supporting high volumes of people travelling by car in multiple directions - going through the intersection, turning in multiple directions - and must provide time for people to safely cross on foot, all in about the span of two minutes. So that two minutes is divvied up between all the different movements at the intersection.”

Unfortunately, the time allotted to make that eastbound to northbound turn onto Josephine is very short. When I went to the intersection after the morning commute to time the signals, I found that the overall signal timing was set to allow 1 minute for University traffic and 1 minute for First Ave traffic. Your turn light was on for about 12 seconds of the 60 allotted for First Ave traffic. That time could be a few seconds shorter in the heart of the morning commute. One of the problems I noticed was if the lead driver isn’t paying attention and gets off the line late, everyone in the cue will be delayed allowing for only 3 or 4 vehicles to get through. Five or 6 if they blow through the yellow and red light.

The city tells me the light timing in the morning is designed to allow for more traffic to flow heading into downtown and prevent backups on Speer and University. It is just the opposite in the afternoons with more time allotted for eastbound traffic out of downtown.

As for getting through there quicker, I would try for a couple days going past that turn, down a block to Clayton Street or Detroit Street and make the left there. Then come back to Josephine using 2nd or 3rd Ave. I believe you will make the left turn faster and save time and aggravation rather than waiting to turn at 1st. You could also turn early at Gilpin and then go up to 4th and then over to University/Josephine. Of course, watch your speed through those areas. Give those a shot and see if they work better for you and lower your blood pressure every morning.

