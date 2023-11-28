Scott from Superior writes, What's driving you crazy? “Why is Simms behind Rocky Mountain Regional Airport being closed for a year? The detour is a couple of miles for those of us that go that way.”

The Jefferson County Transportation and Engineering Division says it this way, “To provide better street connectivity and facilitate development, the Verve Metropolitan District is realigning Simms Street between the intersections of 112th Avenue and Colorado Highway 128.” That is why Simms Street is closed and will remain that way until next fall.

More specifically, during the year-long closure construction crews will be making significant grading changes and utility relocations to be able to eventually connect new Simms Street to the ongoing Verve Innovation Park development. The elevation difference between the old Simms Street and new Simms Street will be nearly 20 feet which will make the new road look totally different from the old one. Workers during this closure will complete the grading changes, demolish the old above and underground utilities, install new utilities, demolish and remove the old road surface, create and pave the new roadway and install all new signs and roadway infrastructure.

According to Xcel Energy the Verve Innovation Park is a joint venture between Jefferson County and Urban Frontier, LLC with a total development size of over 600 acres. The development will be zoned for mixed-use with some defined development sections, including commercial, office, light industrial and aviation. Parks and trails are planned within the project. According to Newmark Commercial Real Estate company, companies like FedEx, Pilatus and Quality Bicycle Products have already signed on. Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus, who already has its North American headquarters at Rocky Mountain Metro Airport, will use their new space in the development to expand their headquarters and increase the amount of assembly work they already conduct.

Jefferson County says the new Simms Street, when complete, will be a three-lane roadway with an enhanced streetscape and additional intersection capacity at Highway 128 and Eldorado Boulevard. They also say the roadway will provide a connection from the new Simms Street to the old Simms Street which will be renamed Callender Way. The new Callender Way will provide access to businesses at Rocky Mountain Metro Airport that currently have access from Simms Street.

The exact date of the reopening of the new Simms Street has not been determined yet. As for detours, they will take some additional time. Use 108th Ave on the south side and CO 128 on the north side of the closures to get to Wadsworth Blvd.

