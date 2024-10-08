Driving You Crazy: Turning right on a green arrow but the traffic opposite me making the left is not yielding

Matt from Castle Rock writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Jayson, can you explain what is happening at the intersection of North Meadows Drive and Meadows Boulevard? When you are on North Meadows Drive making a right turn onto Meadows Boulevard, I'm turning right on a green arrow but the traffic opposite me, making the left turn, is not yielding. My question is, what are the drivers making a left turn seeing?”

I went down there Matt to take a look. Those left turning drivers first see a red arrow that lasts about 2 seconds and then they see a flashing yellow arrow. This is happening at the same time you are seeing the green right turn arrow. I found that to be rather unusual, so I asked the Castle Rock traffic engineering department if that is the way the arrows are supposed to work. They tell me yes, that the different arrows are working the way they are intended, and it is the eastbound left turning traffic that isn’t yielding to right turning traffic as they should. That’s exactly what I saw as well, drivers making the left not waiting as they should for the right turning drivers to make that turn.

As we have learned from previous Driving You Crazy stories, right turning drivers, especially on a green arrow, have the right of way over left turning drivers. The only exception is if the left turning drivers have a green arrow. In that case, right turning drivers should see a red light. Castle Rock Public Works tells me they have installed additional signage reminding left turning drivers to “yield on flashing left arrow”, but as we all know, drivers ignore signs like these all the time.

MORE: Read more traffic issues driving people crazy

The Castle Rock traffic engineers tell me the reason the left turners have the brief red arrow is for safety purposes. “It gives drivers notice that a new phase is occurring. This new phase is the flashing yellow arrow for eastbound Meadows Boulevard drivers and is designed to allow the opposing through traffic to begin entering the intersection and it provides a safe gap before allowing turning movements. Meanwhile, the green right turn arrow for westbound Meadows Boulevard drivers begins with the through green and enables them to turn safely onto northbound N. Meadows Drive.”

As I continued to watch the signals, I noticed they changed their pattern during the afternoon school dismissal time allowing the left turning vehicles to have a green arrow instead of yellow arrow. That change usually cleared the cue and prevented conflicts with right turning vehicles. I asked the Castle Rock traffic engineers if that is something that only happens during that time of day and why not use it more often?

They told me, “Yes, signal patterns can be adjusted during peak times, such as school dismissal, to manage traffic flow more effectively. This can involve giving left-turning vehicles a protected green light during these high-traffic periods to reduce congestion and minimize conflicts. These adjustments are designed to handle specific traffic conditions at particular times of day. The signal timing and phases are set up to respect these right-of-way rules and reduce conflicts.”

As for the left turning drivers who aren’t yielding, the city says they regularly collaborate with the Castle Rock Police Department and emergency response services to address any issues through these signal timing adjustments as well as increased enforcement where necessary. They tell me they have made the CRPD aware of your concern saying, “Drivers must remain alert and exercise caution, as well as follow the driving rules of the road.”

Bottom line, you are clear to make that right on green but keep your head on a swivel for the left turning driver who ignores the rules of left yields to right.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says he has been covering Denver-metro traffic since Ben-Hur was driving a chariot. (We believe the actual number is over 25 years.) He's obsessed with letting viewers know what's happening on their drive and the best way to avoid the problems that spring up. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or listen to his award winning Driving You Crazy podcast on any podcast app including iTunes, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Podbean, or YouTube.