Driving You Crazy: There needs to be an entrance into the express lane on west 470 at Yosemite

Rita from Lone Tree writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Jayson, do you know if CDOT is aware of the backups on westbound C470 before Quebec? Once you exit I-25 onto C-470 there is always a huge slowdown until you pass Quebec. There needs to be an entrance into the express lane at Yosemite. If there were, I would use that every time that slow down showed up. With no express lane entrance until Quebec, we are forced to stay in the very slow traffic until after Quebec. I truly think adding an express lane entrance at Yosemite would quickly pay for itself. Those slowdown's are annoying and it would be worth the money to take the express lane for a few miles. Just wondering if you know if CDOT has any plans to add an entrance around Yosemite? Thanks! BTW, you are the best traffic guy out there!”

Yes Rita, CDOT is aware of the daily backups on westbound 470 and unfortunately no, CDOT will not add another entrance to the express lane near Yosemite. The main reason is CDOT engineers don’t believe there isn’t enough merging distance between the end of the I-25 ramp and Quebec Street to let drivers get in there safely. It looks feasible to you and me but CDOT doesn't want to see drivers dart over a couple of lanes in stop and go traffic just to get into the express lane when they can do that back at I-25.

The way you enter the express lanes going west on 470 is from the north or southbound I-25 exit ramps. Both directions have their own split in the ramp to westbound C-470 that will direct you into the express lane. There is also access to the express lane from E-470.

I think what you are really implying is that you would like an entrance at Yosemite so you can see if there is a traffic jam first before getting into the express lane. If that is the case, you will have to gamble or look at Google Maps before making that decision. I asked CDOT about the placement of these entrances and exits and they say putting an entrance at Yosemite is too close to where drivers already jumped in the express lane back at I-25 and from E-470. Even though it looks safe enough to you and me, they say there isn’t enough weave distance that is required to get in or out of the express lane and make it to or from a highway exit and that there isn't enough space to weave safely.

The main reason we see that slow traffic in there every single day is merging traffic from Quebec Street onto westbound C-470. CDOT is aware of the bottleneck and could make some adjustments to the flow of traffic coming from that ramp meter signal to hold traffic on Quebec longer which would allow the westbound traffic on C-470 traffic to flow quicker. However, any ramp meter adjustment would significantly back up traffic and impact the traffic flow on the busy Quebec and County Line Road area.

What I suggest you do is before leaving for your trip use Google Maps for a quick overview of the slowdown if at all in that section of 470. If you see lots of red from Yosemite past Quebec, then you know you should get into the express lane early. If it looks green or even yellow, use the free lanes. Of course anything can happen at any time so just when you think all is well, an incident pops up and traffic gets jammed solid and unfortunately you could be in that slowdown.

By the way, the toll charge for using the express lane between I-25 and University between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. is $2.40 with a transponder. It is $4.90 without a transponder and that should get you around the bulk of that heavy traffic. Additionally, there is no HOV free option for these lanes on C-470, however, motorcyclists can use the express lanes for free.

And thanks for the nice words.

