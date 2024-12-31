Driving You Crazy: I think the 'Right Turn Only' sign on Easter Avenue in Centennial is in the wrong spot

Ron from Centennial writes, “What’s driving you crazy? There is a sign on westbound Easter Ave just before Havana that says, ‘Right lane must turn right at Easter Ave’. Since I am already traveling on Easter, it makes no sense that you could turn right on Easter. I would guess the sign should have been placed on Havana going north where the right lane must turn right on to Easter. Placing the sign there would certainly be helpful as I see drivers frequently going straight when they should have turned right, ignoring the turn lane completely. Perhaps you could contact the City of Centennial and get that rectified.”

At first look Ron, the sign reminds me of the meme — "you had one job." But yes, you are correct. That sign is in the wrong spot and should be over on Havana Avenue instead of there on Easter Avenue. The sign is also incorrect in another way, actually, as you are allowed to keep going west, straight across Havana into the business center right there.

I talked to the City of Centennial, and a representative told me, this sign and plaque are misplaced.

“With around 21,000 ground-mounted signs across the City, even our incredible crews can occasionally make a mistake,” Allison Wittern, public information manager for Centennial, said. “We’ve notified our crews to relocate this sign from its current position on westbound Easter to its correct location. It will be placed approximately 200 feet south of the existing Right Lane Must Turn Right sign on northbound Havana, which is currently located about 175 feet south of Easter Avenue.”

This sign will be an added reminder to the drivers on northbound Havana that the right lane is a turn-only lane to go east on Easter as there are already pavement markings ahead of the turn lane transition. The movement is further reinforced by the existing ‘Right Turn Only’ sign mounted on the mast arm at the Havana and Easter traffic signal.

Allison didn’t say exactly when the sign will be relocated, but told me it’s safe to say it will be not too long into the new year.

