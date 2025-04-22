Driving You Crazy: How much longer until the new section of E Jewell Ave east of Gun Club opens?

Kent from Aurora writes, "What's Driving you crazy? East bound Jewell east of Gun Club has a new south side completed but not open. How much longer will we be restricted to two lane traffic when the road looks ready to open?

That answer is something that even the City of Aurora isn’t exactly sure about just yet.

The section of E Jewell Ave east of E-470 that is being expanded into a six lane arterial is between Gun Club Road and Harvest Road. In the Denver Regional Council of Governments 2050 Metro Vision Regional Transportation Plan, the expansion of Jewell Ave would continue as six lanes all the way out to Watkins Road.

As for this widening project, it stretches between Coolidge St and Harvest Rd right in front of Lennar’s new Waterstone housing development. Right now, drivers are using what will eventually be the westbound section of Jewell Ave that is currently split into a one lane each way roadway. The newly created stretch of roadway is three lanes wide and primarily used right now as a parking lot and dumping ground.

“While the vehicles lanes are constructed, there are some outstanding public improvements that are not yet completed, and as a result, the road has not been accepted by the city,” says Joe Rubino with the City of Aurora. “Once these improvements are complete, the city will review and issue acceptance of the roadway, then it will be opened to the public.”

The developer tells Aurora they are continuing to work through their design modifications, which will be constructed as soon as they are resolved. The real issue here is knowing when these improvements will be completed because that is still a mystery, even to Aurora. Since construction of the roadway, and these other improvements is the responsibility of the developer, the city says they are not privy to the schedule for the remaining work before they can open the roadway.

I reached out to Lennar several times asking for a timeline when they will turn the control of the road over to Aurora but never heard back. This process of having developers construct roadways around and within new developments is common practice in Aurora. According to the city, public improvement permits were first pulled for this roadway improvement in October, 2023, however, the exact start of the roadway construction is not known.

I was told by the city of Aurora that they are working with the developer to open the roadway as soon as possible. Once the developer is done with their work, the new eastbound side of Jewell will open to traffic after the westbound side of Jewell is restriped to flow solely westbound.

