Driving You Crazy: Aren't you supposed to stop at red arrows until they turn green?

Susan from Denver writes, What's driving you crazy? There are new red arrow signal stop lights installed on Bayaud at Colorado Blvd. People are running the red arrow lights. Aren't you supposed to stop at red arrows until they turn green?”

Yes Susan, you are supposed to stop and wait at a red right turn arrow just like you would if the signal light was a solid red light and no, you are not allowed to make a right on the red arrow to get through the intersection.

Specifically, the new signals you are talking about are the ones that hold traffic going from westbound Bayaud to northbound Colorado Blvd. Previously there was just a yield sign that drivers had to observe to make that same turn. That setup allowed drivers to decide when it was safe to make that merge onto Colorado Blvd. Now, the city of Denver installed a prohibitive right merge with the new arrow signals and “No Turn On Red” signs. This set up holds traffic until the signal changes to a green arrow and allows for traffic only at that time to make that northbound merge.

I’ve been told by Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) that the City of Denver partnered with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to install that prohibitive right-turn signal to help address traffic safety. CDOT is involved because Colorado Blvd doubles as State Highway 2. I looked through Denver Police Traffic Accident data and counted a total of 126 crashes at this intersection over the past 5 years. Over the 4 years between August 2018 and July 2022, DOTI reports two of those wreck have resulted in either death or serious injury.

About the same time as the new red arrows were installed, the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) adjusted the signal timing to allow for traffic on Colorado Blvd. to flow for about 120 seconds. That could be one of the reasons drivers run the red arrow light. They might feel frustrated, especially when there is light traffic on northbound Colorado like during the weekends, sitting at a red light for 2 minutes. DOTI tells me they would monitor the signal timing to help maximize the amount of time when the arrow is green for westbound Bayaud traffic to help avoid congestion as drivers are waiting to turn onto Colorado Blvd. I timed the green arrow for Bayaud traffic on late morning. The light stayed green for about 25 seconds on most cycles. Even so, I saw several drivers run through the signal soon after it turned red.

As for the official infraction for running a red light, you can find it in Colorado Revised Statutes 42-4-604, Part 6 - Signals - Signs – Markings. It reads, “III. Vehicular traffic facing a steady red arrow signal may not enter the intersection to make the movement indicated by such arrow and, unless entering the intersection to make such other movement as is permitted by other indications shown at the same time, shall stop at a clearly marked stop line… and shall remain standing until an indication to make the movement indicated by such arrow is shown.”

The citation for running that red arrow carries a $100 fine with a $10 surcharge.

