CSP investigating crash involving driver pursued by Adams County deputies

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a driver who was at one point being pursued by Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies crashed into an uninvolved vehicle Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5:13 p.m. at East 78th Avenue and York Street.

According to CSP, a black Ford F-150 was heading westbound on East 78th Avenue when it collided with a 2022 Subaru Ascent that was making a left-hand turn from York Street onto East 78th. The front of the Ford F-150 struck the front passenger side of the Subaru.

The driver and passenger inside the Subaru were not injured. CSP said the driver of the Ford was wanted for attempted homicide and first-degree murder.

According to CSP, Adams County deputies discontinued the pursuit when the Ford driver entered Interstate 25 from 84th Avenue "due to safety concerns." The crash is under investigation.