CSP, Douglas County Sheriff's Office launch one-day 'move over' enforcement effort along I-25, C-470

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff's Office are partnering on a Move Over It’s the Law enforcement effort along Interstate 25 and C-470 Wednesday morning.

Drivers who fail to move over or slow down when they see any vehicle pulled over with hazard lights on will receieve a citation.

CSP has given out 600 citations so far this year, matching last year’s number and this year isn’t over yet.

Troopers said this type of violation hits close to home as Wednesday’s operation honors trooper Cody Donahue. In 2016, he was investigating a crash on I-25 when he was hit and killed by a passing driver.

Following his death, lawmakers created the Move Over for Cody Act, which requires drivers to shift over one lane for emergency or highway workers, and now that law also applies to any vehicle with hazard lights on.

“There's definitely danger, not only because we see it, we feel it every day, but because we've seen the videos. We've seen, you know, our own fellow trooper, you know, lost his life and not he's not the only one. We've had a few and then we also talk about the close calls that, you know, thankfully, our troopers don't get hurt, but our cars get smashed,” Colorado State Patrol Trooper Ivan Alvarado said.

MADD urge people who drink this holiday weekend to use Uber discount code

Failure to move over or slow down when you see a car pulled over with their lights on can lead to a $170 citation and a three-point license violation. In construction zones, that fine doubles.