Semi-truck, RV crash near WB I-70 exit ramp and Holly St. Tuesday morning seriously injures 1 person

Wreck closes WB I-70 Frontage Road and Holly Street in both directions
A crash near the westbound Interstate 70 exit ramp and Holly Street closed the westbound side of I-70 Frontage Road and Holly Street in both directions, Denver police said.
Holly Street crash I70.jpeg
Holly Street RV crash.jpeg
Jayson Luber_Holly Street crash.jpeg
Posted at 7:11 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 09:42:21-04

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on northbound Stapleton Drive and westbound Holly Street, involving a semi-truck and RV on the north side of I-70.

One of the drivers involved in the wreck was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to DPD.

Officers advise morning commuters to expect delays in the area.

There's no effect on the highway, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. Dahlia Street or Monaco Street on either side of Holly Street can get you under I-70 to get you around it, Luber said.

