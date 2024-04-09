Semi-truck, RV crash near WB I-70 exit ramp and Holly St. Tuesday morning seriously injures 1 person

DENVER — A crash near the westbound Interstate 70 exit ramp and Holly Street closed the westbound side of I-70 Frontage Road and Holly Street in both directions, Denver police said.

#HeadsUp #traffic: #DPD is investigating a crash at I-70 Hwy WB exit ramp and N Holly St involving two motorists. One motorist transported to the hospital with serious injuries. I-70 Frontage Rd WB closed and N Holly closed both directions. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/z7L7aYVfnk — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 9, 2024

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on northbound Stapleton Drive and westbound Holly Street, involving a semi-truck and RV on the north side of I-70.

One of the drivers involved in the wreck was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to DPD.

Officers advise morning commuters to expect delays in the area.

The crash is on Holly Street under I-70. No affect to the highway. pic.twitter.com/8ACjyQ4kIr — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) April 9, 2024

There's no effect on the highway, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. Dahlia Street or Monaco Street on either side of Holly Street can get you under I-70 to get you around it, Luber said.