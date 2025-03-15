Crash involving EMS vehicle in Jackson County seriously injures paramedic, EMT

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — A paramedic and emergency medical technician (EMT) were seriously injured in a crash involving an emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle in Jackson County Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:25 a.m. Friday on Highway 125 north of Walden. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office did not provide further details, including how the incident happened.

The paramedic and EMT were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The driver and passengers in the other vehicle involved refused medical treatment.

"Both of these first responders are part of the backbone of public service in Jackson County and we are grateful their injuries are not life threatening. The first responder community in Jackson County is very small and close knit, a family," the sheriff's office said in a release. "Please join us [in] sharing your thoughts and prayers for our friends."

Colorado State Patrol cited the driver of the other vehicle, according to JCSO.