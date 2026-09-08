GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colorado's Chain and Passenger Vehicle Traction Laws have taken effect, running from the beginning of September to the end of May, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Different vehicles have different requirements under the laws. All commercial motor vehicles are required to carry chains during this time of year.

Commercial vehicle requirements

Hunter Mathews, a trooper with Colorado State Patrol, said commercial drivers must be ready to use chains when conditions call for it.

"When CDOT implements the traction laws to take effect, say on a day that we get heavy snow on the mountain corridors or something like that, they are required to pull over and attach those chains to their tires," Mathews said.

Passenger vehicle requirements

Passenger vehicles must have all-weather or mud and snow tires with at least 3/16 tread depth. Two-wheel drive vehicles must also carry chains or approved traction devices.

Mathews said the law is simple to follow.

"It's a very passive law to be able to follow. So, if you have the 3/16 tread depth with the mud and snow tires, you're good to go no matter what. If you have the chains or traction devices in your vehicle, just leave them in there. You're good to go no matter what," Mathews said.

Preparing early

State patrol officials said drivers should prepare their vehicles for winter weather now.

"You just want to get ahead of everything, right? You never know exactly when the first snow is going to fall. Even up higher in the mountains, they're already getting the snow. You never know when it's going to hit the area that you're going through," Mathews said.

Mathews said proper traction affects handling on snow or ice.

"That little bit of extra tread depth, even if it's new tires to that 3/16th, it's going to allow you just to have that optimal traction to be able to drive down the roadway. And that's what the chains and the approved traction devices do as well. It just provides that little bit of extra traction so you're not sliding all over the place," Mathews said.

Citation numbers

Colorado State Patrol said troopers issued 586 citations from September of last year to May of this year, with 522 of those issued along the I-70 corridor.

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