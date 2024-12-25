Colorado State Patrol urges drivers to remain in Denver amid winter weather in the mountains

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol said the "best option" is to remain in Denver amid winter weather that's impacting roadways in the mountains.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the agency said westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Georgetown due to unsafe conditions between Georgetown and the Continental Divide.

There is limited lodging and parking in Clear Creek County, according to CSP. The agency said the "best option is to stay in Denver." It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

Eastbound I-70 traffic was held at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a crash just east of the tunnel, according to CSP. The roadway has since reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.