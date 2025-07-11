Colorado Highway 7 closing this weekend for emergency water line repairs

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A highway on the north side of metro Denver is closing later today for emergency repairs. Colorado Highway 7 between Colorado Boulevard and York Street will be closed to all traffic starting at 5 p.m. Friday, July 11. It will last through 5 a.m., Monday, July 14.

The full road closure is needed so workers can repair an old leaking siphon pipe located under the roadway. Water from the pipe is damaging the roadbase from underneath. The work needs to be done as soon as possible to prevent further damage, which the Colorado Department of Transportation said would cause safety issues. The work involves replacing the old pipe with a new one, but to get to it done safely, the entire width of the roadway has to be closed.

The leaking water issue was discovered during the resurfacing project taking place right now along Colorado Highway 7 between Interstate 25 and Brighton Boulevard. The project’s contractor Asphalt Specialties will make the repairs under the oversight of CDOT.

The detour CDOT will set up will take drivers around the closure by using York Street and Colorado Blvd to 168th Ave. CDOT estimates delays to be five to ten minutes. That is a pretty close estimate with lighter weekend traffic.

I would suggest using 168th Ave. between Colorado Highway 7 just east of I-25 and then using either Quebec Street or Holly Street, which will be far less busy than Colorado or York. Note that there is no signal for Holly Street at Colorado Highway 7, only a stop sign so that could make turning onto Colorado Highway 7 more difficult. There is a signal light at Quebec and Colorado Highway 7.

For northern Colorado drivers heading south, exit Highway 52 and head east to Fort Lupton. At Highway 85 turn right, south, down to Brighton.