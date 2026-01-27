CDOT sees an increase in 2025 traffic deaths following years of steady decline

DENVER — After two years of declining traffic deaths across Colorado, new preliminary data from the state’s transportation department shows fatalities went back up in 2025.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) leaders said they were hopeful the downward trend would continue for a third straight year.

Here’s a look at what some of the counties saw last year.



Douglas —up 37% from 2024 (26 total deaths)

Denver — up 21% from 2024 (76 total deaths)

Arapahoe — up 7% from 2024 (59 total deaths)

Adams — down 30% from 2024 (59 total deaths)

Boulder — down 17% from 2024 (19 total deaths)

One of the factors was the weather. CDOT said warmer than usual conditions in November in December caused traffic deaths to spike to near record levels.

“Normally in November and December, it's dark and cold, more people stay home, but not this past November and December. We saw a lot of people on our roadways, and that led to an increase in traffic deaths,” CDOT spokesperson Sam Cole said.

CDOT said other contributing factors include distracted driving, speeding and impairment. There was an 11% increase in deaths involving impaired drivers, which the transportation agency said is especially concerning.

Another troubling trend they’re seeing is more drivers impaired by multiple substances, like mixing alcohol with drugs.

The data also shows bicycle- and pedestrian-related deaths increased by 5% compared to last year, with most of those happening in urban areas.

“This is something that's remained stubbornly high. We see close to 130 to 140 bicyclists and pedestrians that are killed every year in the state. That's unacceptable, and it's something that CDOT is going to make a priority in 2026,” Cole said.

To help with that, CDOT is looking to make continued improvements to bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

“At intersections, we're going to see more crosswalks, we're going to see better lighting, we're going to see improved infrastructure that slows down vehicles,” Cole said.

Other solutions CDOT is focusing on to reduce traffic fatalities include its first year using the Greenland I-25 Wildlife Overpass to prevent wildlife collisions, support for mass transit options, implementation of 15 impairment enforcement campaigns, three Click it or Ticket (seatbelt) campaigns, and its expansion of the Speed Enforcement Program in construction zones.

“We are super excited about the new Speed Enforcement program that's happening in our construction zones. That's going to really bring down the number and has brought down the number of deaths that we're seeing in construction zones,” Cole said.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is also taking part in the effort to bring traffic deaths down.

"The DMV is committed to saving lives through comprehensive strategies, including working with law enforcement to make it easier to identify uninsured motorists, as well as implementing the new, more rigorous minor driver education rules starting in 2027, and continued prevention programs like the Ignition Interlock program," Electra Bustle, senior director of the Colorado DMV, said.

CDOT has set a goal to reduce traffic fatalities by nearly 23% by 2030. For a look at the other solutions CDOT has planned, click here.