CDOT decides on how the Speer Boulevard and 23rd Ave. bridges will look after the bridges are replaced

As I reported a few months ago, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has been considering several options regarding how I-25, and specifically those two bridges over the interstate between Colfax and Interstate 70 will look in the future. CDOT has decided on turning Speer Boulevard into a Diverging Diamond Interchange where drivers cross over and drive on the left side of the bridge. At 23rd Ave., CDOT has chosen to make sight line improvements but rebuild the bridge basically as it is now.

One option that had been considered would have eliminated access to 23rd Ave. from northbound Interstate 25. Some bike advocates preferred that option as 23rd Ave is one of the more popular bike crossings over I-25. The new intersection design would create clearer sight lines for drivers to see people on bikes crossing the bridge while preserving access to the Children’s Museum and the Denver Aquarium.

CDOT said these alternatives were evaluated and screened based on safety, interstate operations, passenger vehicle movement, freight movement, bike/pedestrian/micro-mobility movements, local access, business access and long-term maintenance needs.

What are the next steps? These two alternatives will be sent for design and environmental analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). In the NEPA analysis, the recommended Proposed Action will be compared to the No Action alternative which includes not replacing the bridges and doing nothing. CDOT will also hold public meetings this summer to provide opportunities for the public to see and give input on the detailed design. Learn more at the Speer & 23rd Bridge and Interchange Project website.