Boulder County boy suffers minor injuries after crashing dirt bike into pickup truck

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County boy suffered minor injuries after he crashed his dirt bike into a pickup truck Wednesday morning.
The incident happened in the Safeway parking lot, located at 1601 Coalton Road, around 9:35 a.m. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the boy was traveling too fast on his dirt bike when he collided with the truck "after being unable to stop in time." The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
BCSO did not provide the boy's age.
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said this incident "reflects a broader concern: more accidents and illegal riding are being reported in the community, particularly involving juveniles on e-bikes, electric dirt bikes, and gas dirt bikes."
The sheriff's office said many of these crashes are linked to speed. Before your child rides, BCSO said they should be able to:
- Confidently ride in traffic and at intersections
- Use hand signals and avoid hazards like parked car doors
- Yield to pedestrians on shared paths
- Demonstrate safe habits on a regular bike first
Riders should always wear a helmet, be "smart" about passengers, follow traffic laws and stay visible.
“Fast and powerful bikes can be exciting, but they also carry serious risks,” said Sergeant Dave Salaman in a statement. “We encourage parents to talk with their children, understand the laws, and make sure young riders are ready before letting them hit the road.”
When it comes to riding such bikes in Boulder County, the sheriff's office said "not all bikes are the same" and could be subject to various laws.
BCSO provided the following legal breakdown:
- Class 1 e-bike (pedal assist, max 20 mph) – Allowed on multi-use paths and open space trails.
- Class 2 e-bike (pedal assist + throttle, max 20 mph) – Allowed on multi-use paths; not recommended for children under 16.
- Class 3 e-bike (pedal assist, max 28 mph) – Restricted to roads and bike lanes. Operators must be 16+, helmets are required under 18, and a speedometer must be installed.
- Electric motorcycles and dirt bikes – Classified as motorized vehicles and require a motorcycle endorsement, registration, license plates, and insurance when used on public roads. They are not permitted on sidewalks or multi-use trails.
