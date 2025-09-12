Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aurora PD: Woman, small child ejected from SUV after crash with RTD bus

The woman and child were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At least five people from the RTD bus have also been transported to the hospital.
Several people were injured — two critically — in a crash involving an SUV and an RTD bus in Aurora Thursday evening. E. 30th Avenue is closed between Scranton and Ursula for an investigation.
Aurora PD: Woman, small child ejected from SUV after crash with RTD bus
Posted
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — Several people were injured — two critically — in a crash involving an SUV and an RTD bus in Aurora Thursday evening.

The Aurora Police Department said it is responding to the incident, which occurred at E. 30th Avenue and E. Parklane Drive.

According to Aurora PD, two occupants from the SUV — a woman and a small child — were both ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At least five people from the RTD bus have also been transported to the hospital, according to police. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

E. 30th Avenue is closed between Scranton and Ursula for an investigation.

Denver7 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information. This is a developing story and will be updated.

