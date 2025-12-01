50 cars were involved in a pair of pileups on snowy I-70, but no one was hurt: CSP

Dozens of cars were involved in a pair of pileups just minutes apart on Interstate 70 Sunday morning as snow fell across the high country.

According to Colorado State Patrol, roughly 20 cars were involved in one pileup in Eagle County just before 11:30 a.m.

About 15 minutes later, CSP says another 30 cars were involved in a pileup east of Glenwood Springs.

This happened as another round of snow fell at high elevations, causing slick roads and throttling visibility.

CSP said no one was injured in either pileup.

Both crashes closed I-70 in both directions while the scenes were cleared. Both reopened later Sunday, but traffic was still moving slowly through the corridor late Sunday evening.

