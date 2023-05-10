This breed won the Westminster Dog Show for the first time in history

Someone deserves a treat!

Buddy the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen has won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

This is the first time in the show's history that a PBGV has taken home the top prize.

Buddy, officially known as CH Soletrader Buddy Holly, is a 6-year-old male from Palm Springs, California. He was handled by Janice Hayes, who is a co-owner of the pooch.

Buddy and Hayes appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America" Wednesday after the big win.

"He lives the life," Hayes said on the show. She said he will continue to enjoy his life and is retired now.

While the PBGV's full name can be a mouthful, a loose translation of it describes the dog well, says the American Kennel Club: Petit (small), Basset (low), Griffon (shaggy), Vendéen (from the Vendée region of France).

PBGVs have a happy demeanor and were originally bred to work in a pack, so they do well with other dogs and kids, according to the AKC.

PBGVs are very curious and active dogs who love to explore. They make great companions on hikes, runs and bike rides. Because the breed naturally has an irresistible urge to follow scents, it is recommended the dogs remain on a leash outside of fenced areas.

A Pekingese named Rummie won Reserve Best in Show.

This year marked the 147th running of the Westminster Dog Show.

Last year, a Bloodhound named Trumpet took him the top prize.

