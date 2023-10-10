This 2-ingredient ice cream bread is super easy and delicious

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re like me, you have a huge number of TikTok posts bookmarked and they all feature recipes you’ve seen that you’re going to get around to trying … someday. Usually these seem really tasty and also really easy — like I pretty much have all the ingredients in my pantry already and I can make it without even going to the store.

If there’s one such recipe you should absolutely try ASAP, the viral ice cream quick bread is it. I first learned about this bready delight from @bdylanhollis, the nostalgic food influencer who turned his pastime into a cookbook. Here’s his post from October 2022, which features a 1978 recipe from a cookbook called, creatively, “Cook Book.”

Fans know to check out Hollis’ face immediately after he takes a bite to determine whether the vintage recipes he’s following are worth making. And this one clearly is! His version uses just three ingredients: regular flour, baking powder (what he calls “floof powder”) and ice cream. It got 19.1 million views.

But there’s an even easier version, if you prefer the most minimal of recipes. You can just use two ingredients: ice cream and self-rising flour, which is basically flour, baking powder, and some salt added.

Or, split the difference and make your own self-rising flour from King Arthur Flour’s recipe. That’s what I did the first time I made this, when I only had one cup of self-rising flour left.

The method is simple. Mix soft ice cream with flour in a loaf pan. Add sprinkles if you’d like and then bake!

Around 45 minutes at 350 degrees should do it. A toothpick should come out clean; you know the drill. I don’t really like sprinkles but I do like colors and shiny things, so I used edible glitter on top of decorating sugar and it came out really pretty.

The Spruce Eats says the secret to creating just the right texture is to melt full-fat ice cream until it’s smooth. The ice cream already includes the rest of the ingredients you need to make a tasty and fun quick bread — dairy, sugar, and whatever flavors you like.

The best part is that you can make this bread with a pint of any ice cream flavor, which means you can definitely choose some interesting combinations. Cherry Garcia bread? Cookies and cream? As you can see, I went with Jeni’s Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream, a cream cheese-based ice cream with vanilla cake chunks and a caramel-butterscotch swirl. Yum!

