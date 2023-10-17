Thieves stole $2,000 in cooking oil from a Chick-fil-A, police say

Police in Georgia say thieves took off with at least $2,000 in cooking oil from a Chick-fil-A, according to a report made by a location of the fast food chain.

In the report, the restaurant said up to 800 gallons of oil was stolen, and said the most recent incident of theft happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 5 in Athens.

According to a report, the suspects allegedly pulled up to the restaurant with a U-Haul branded moving truck. The thieves targeted the location's dumpster where used oil is stored before it is recycled.

Two men were seen getting out of the truck to load up and take off with somewhere between 200 and 300 gallons of oil, a manager for the company said.

The manager said the thieves badly damaged a lock and chain to access the stored oil.

The theft is alleged to have happened over the course of months, and the store said the latest incident was at least the fourth of its kind. Police said their investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

Investigators said they were still trying to identify suspects. Local reports said there were at least two possible suspects.

