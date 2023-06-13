The best Dad Joke cards for Father’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While you may have settled on what to get the dads in your life for Father’s Day, don’t forget the cherry on the sundae: a good “Dad Joke” card.

Here are 11 cards you can buy just in time for Father’s Day that feature some eye-rollingly-good dad jokes and wordplay. Maybe your father, husband, or the other father figures in your life can use them to add a few more jokes to their “dad joke” bank.

And if you need some last-minute ideas for gifts for dad to go with these cards, here are some dad joke-themed gifts that will pair perfectly.

Puns are a staple of any good dad joke, and this Ogeby’s Father’s Day card combines a good one with a fun reference to parenthood. “When does a regular joke become a dad joke?” the cover asks. “When it becomes apparent.” This card costs $5.99 and has a stellar 4.7 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. Ogeby also sells a number of other Father’s Day cards you can pick from.

Playing off the French word for father (pere), this card from Etsy seller BewilderbeestShop is quirky and cute.

“This came with plenty of time to spare, nicely packaged and high quality,” Etsy user Alyssa wrote her in review of the card. “I even got a chuckle from my father out of it, which is always a win in my book. Worth it and would recommend.”

Etsy seller ShopOccasionally rolls out not only a dad joke but a joke about being a dad in its $5 notecard. The joke: “What did the kid Pirate say to the Mom Pirate?” “Arrrn’t you glad you met Dad?” Etsy buyers from ShopOccasionally say the cards are high-quality, and give the seller 5 stars.

Goroar’s $5.98 card goes all out by filling it’s card cover with dad jokes you’re father may get a chuckle out of. “How do astronomers organise a party? They planet,” and “I think I want a job cleaning mirrors. I could really see myself doing it,” are among the eye-rolling assortment of jokes.

Got a science and pun-loving father in your life? This blue hologram “I tell dad jokes periodically” card is selling for $5.99 on Etsy from DesignsbyAndrew. It says Happy Father’s Day inside, and you’re free to add your own dad jokes inside if you’re “feeling in your element.”

Carnivorous and grill-loving fathers will enjoy the ALY LOU “Dads like you are pretty care to come by,” card for $7.99. The company also has some other Father’s Day cards you can pick from. Pair this card with a nice steak dinner for dad and you can’t lose.

A card that combines a classic dad-style toolbox plus being stocked with good dad jokes? Yes, please! This $5.50 card from Etsy LittleSueCards is clever and colorful. LittleSueCards also has a 5-star rating on Etsy, making this a pretty safe bet for a high-quality card.

If you don’t have time to wait for a card to ship by Father’s Day, you can download this digital print that glorifies the dad who falls asleep while watching TV. The download is instant and only costs $2.99. Print it or send it digitally as many times as you want to the dads in your life.

Joukfun has a fishing pun card for the reelers in your life. The card costs $5.88 and has a hand-drawn quality to it. The seller also has a cute “No butter pop than you” card featuring popcorn kernels.

StackCreates is an Etsy Pick by the site’s style and trend editors. And the creator has a $6 funny play-on-words card declaring that “For the record, you are a really great dad” with a letterpress stencil of a record player below the message.

And if you really want to up your “dad joke” game, give this short book of 300 dad jokes from Etsy seller WillowCreekStudioCo instead of just a card. Write your name and a short note on the inside in lieu of ordinary stationery and you have part-note/part-gift for $10.95.

Happy Father’s day to all the dads out there!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.