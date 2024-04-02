Target’s car seat trade-in event is coming soon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Target’scar seat trade-in event is officially returning.

This April 14-27, you can head to your local Target and trade in an old, expired or damaged infant or child car seat and receive a coupon for 20% off a new one. The coupon can even be stacked with others for more savings.

Simply drop the car seat into a designated box, scan a QR code and you’ll be able to add the coupon to your Target Circle account. You can use the coupon twice between April 14 – May 11 on qualifying purchases, which include car seats or other baby items like high chairs, swings, bouncers and more.

Target’s best-selling car seats are also included in the coupon deal, like the Graco Tranzitions 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat. Priced at $120, you can get it for $96 when you use the 20% off coupon.

The car seat has an 8-position adjustable headrest that grows with your child, plus two cup holders, removable seat pad, body support and harness covers.

$102 (was $120) at Target

Target will accept all types of car seats during the dates listed, including infant and convertible car seats, car seat bases and harness or booster car seats. This includes those with expired dates or damage. You can trade car seats in at any Target location, with the exception of select small-format stores.

Target turns the old car seats over to its partner, which recycles the materials that are then used to make products like pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials.

Since the retailer started the program in 2016, more than 2.6 million car seats have been recycled. That amount translates into more than 39 million pounds of plastic.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.