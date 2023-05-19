Target urges customers to stop using these candles

Target has recalled nearly 5 million candles after receiving 137 reports of the jar breaking or cracking during use, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Among the 137 reports, there were six injuries reported for both lacerations and burns. Several of the injuries were serious, the CPSC said.

Certain Threshold Glass Jar candles are part of the recall, including 5.5-ounce one-wick, 14-ounce three-Wick and 20-ounce three-wick in multiple scents.

The candles were sold by Target from August 2019 through March 2023 for $3 to $20.

Target says customers should immediately stop using these candles. They can be returned to Target for a refund.

SEE MORE: Gerber infant formula continued being sold after recall, FDA says

A full list of recalled candles is on the CPSC website.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com