Suspect approached an Atlanta man, asked for marijuana, then shot him

A 20-year-old Atlanta man is recovering after being shot in the leg in broad daylight by a random person who asked to buy marijuana from him, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department said the man was leaving his apartment on Fairburn Road, located in the western part of the city, around 1 p.m. on Friday when he was approached by a man he didn’t know.

The man asked him if he had marijuana for sale and the victim replied he did not sell marijuana and then turned to walk away, according to the police report. The suspect then took out a gun and demanded money.

Police said the victim told officers they got into a physical struggle that ended with him being shot.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was conscious when he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but police did not disclose the full extent of his injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

