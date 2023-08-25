Subway is offering BOGO footlong subs at select locations

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to Subway subs, one is never enough. So how about two? For the next couple of weeks, it just got a lot cheaper to share your love of custom-made sandwiches with a friend — or just have a bigger feast for yourself.

For a limited time, select Subway locations are honoring a coupon code you can use to buy one footlong sub and get another one free.

The deal is good on all the chain’s subs, including the Meatball Marinara, Italian BMT or the classic Steak and Cheese. And of course, you can customize your subs to your heart’s content. As long as your free sub is of equal or lesser value to the one you buy, you get it for free.

All you’ll need is the coupon code FLBOGO, which you can enter into your Subway app when ordering. Don’t have the app yet? You can go to the Subway site and order online there instead. Just enter FLBOGO when prompted for a promo code.

The deal is limited to online orders, so you’ll have to plan ahead a little bit instead of just dropping into your nearest Subway to get the deal. But it’s a small price to pay to double up on your favorite subs.

The promo code is only good through Sept. 7, which allows you plenty of time to stock up for your Labor Day gatherings, too.

Looking for one more deal to help you save money this weekend? In celebration of National Cinema Day, the Cinema Foundation is making it easy to get movie tickets for just $4 on Aug. 27. How does a movie and a sub sound?

