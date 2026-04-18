Kennedy Wesley scores 1st international goal and adds assist as USWNT beats Japan 3-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Kennedy Wesley scored her first international goal and had an assist after entering as a substitution after halftime, Naomi Girma and Rose Lavelle each added a goal and the United States beat Japan 3-0 in a friendly Friday night.

Claudia Dickey had three saves for the United States.

Wesley, who replaced Tierna Davidson, played a header from the left post to Girma, who headed home the finish from point-blank range to make it 1-0 in the 47th minute.

“I felt we came out in the second half and there was no coming back, to be honest," United States coach Emma Hayes said.

Davidson took a hard fall in the 30th and was evaluated for a few minutes, but was able to finish the first half.

Lavelle gave the United States a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute. After Japan was dispossessed near midfield, Trinity Rodman played a through ball to Lavelle, who outraced the defense down the middle of the field and slipped a shot from the edge of the penalty box inside the left post.

“I felt tonight we were just clinical in the final third,” Hayes said.

Lavelle has played a role in 10 scores — five goals and five assists — in her last 10 games.

Wesley scored her on a volley off a corner kick played in by Jaedyn Shaw to make it 3-0 in the 64th minute.

Jack Dempsey/AP United States defender Kennedy Wesley celebrates after a goal against Japan during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Friday, April 17, 2026, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

“I really don't have any words,” Wesley said. “I mean, it was the perfect ball from Jaedyn and I was just in the right place at the right time.

“I'm just over the moon.”

The United States outshot Japan 9-1 in the first half, but the game was a scoreless tie at halftime.

Japan’s Miyabi Moriya replaced Hikaru Kitagawa, who was carried off by trainers with an injury in the 25th minute.

The game was played in temperatures hovering around freezing at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids in MLS. Snowfall earlier in the day covered the field several hours before the game.

It was the final match of an unusual three-game series against Japan. The United States won the first last week in San Jose, California, 2-1.

Japan won the second 1-0 in Seattle on Tuesday night, snapping a 10-game U.S. winning streak. The United States hadn't lost since falling 2-1 to Portugal on Oct. 23 last year. The Americans hadn't been shut out in 42 games.

Hayes swapped her entire starting lineup in the second game as the team develops its player pool for World Cup qualifying later this year. It was the fourth time in Hayes' tenure that she started a completely different lineup in consecutive games.

Japan was coming off a championship run in the Women’s Asian Cup. The team outscored its opponents 29-1 and defeated hosts Australia 1-0 in the final.

Known for their technical prowess, the Japanese also defeated the United States in last year's SheBelieves Cup.

“They’re a world-class team,” Hayes said heading into Friday night's game. “I think when you win the first one, inevitably, the second one becomes that challenge. They are a top side, so we have to give them a lot of credit. So, game on for the third game.”

