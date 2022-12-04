With eyes on Coach Prime, Colorado's regents call meeting

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — With signs pointing toward Deion Sanders becoming the next coach at Colorado, the school’s board of regents called a special meeting for Sunday. Nothing’s official yet.

The university hasn’t commented on any candidates taking over, either. But the scheduling of a regents meeting could be another signal that a coaching hire could be imminent.

Sanders acknowledged earlier this week he received an offer from Colorado. But he deflected any decisions regarding his future until after the end of the season for his current school, Jackson State.

The Tigers played Southern in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship Saturday as they try to remain undefeated.