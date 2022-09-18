Ward throws 4 TDs, Washington St beats Colorado St 38-7

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Washington State pounded Colorado State 38-7.

Washington State (3-0) scored on its first four possessions to put this game away early. Ward completed 26 of 36 passes and was intercepted once.

Donovan Ollie and De’Zhaun Stribling each caught two touchdown passes.

Freshman quarterback Clay Millen completed 24 of 34 passes for 211 yards for Colorado State (0-3), which has lost eight consecutive games dating to last season. He was sacked seven times.