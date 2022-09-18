Watch Now
Ward throws 4 TDs, Washington St beats Colorado St 38-7

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell, left, speaks with quarterback Clay Millen during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Washington State pounded Colorado State 38-7.

Washington State (3-0) scored on its first four possessions to put this game away early. Ward completed 26 of 36 passes and was intercepted once.

Donovan Ollie and De’Zhaun Stribling each caught two touchdown passes.

Freshman quarterback Clay Millen completed 24 of 34 passes for 211 yards for Colorado State (0-3), which has lost eight consecutive games dating to last season. He was sacked seven times.

