Vonn finishes 24th in lower-level super-G race as she makes strides in comeback to ski racing at 40

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Lindsey Vonn finished in 24th place in the first of two lower-level super-G races as the 40-year-old dials in her equipment and technique during her comeback to ski racing.

Vonn wound up 2.19 seconds behind the winning time of her American teammate Lauren Macuga, who flew down the course in 1 minute, 11.90 seconds.

There were 31 racers who took the course on a frigid morning.

After finishing, Vonn took a moment at the bottom of the hill to catch her breath before heading back up for another super-G race.

She finished in the middle of the pack in two downhill races Saturday, her first races in nearly six years.